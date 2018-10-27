Sat October 27, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

Committee formed to resolve provincial dispute on net hydel profit

ISLAMABAD: Government constituted a committee on Friday to resolve the net hydel profit issues that keep the country’s hydropower potential underexplored and remains a bone of contention between Islamabad and federating units.

“The incumbent government is committed to give due share of net hydel profit (NHP) to provinces,” Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said at a meeting.

“Government would ensure implementation of CCI (Council of Common Interests) decision to resolve all the outstanding issues regarding determination of NHP.”

The meeting deliberated upon the way forward for determining the share of NHP, which is required to be paid to the province where a hydropower station is located as per provision of the Constitution stipulated under Article 161 (2).

Planning minister called for examining the case in detail and constituted a sub-committee comprising all the stakeholders to present its report/recommendations for implementation of the CCI decision in the matter and for determination of rates/net profits. The sub-committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days. Pakistan is estimated to hold hydropower potential of approximately 60,000 megawatts and half of which lies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Currently, hydro electricity share in the country’s energy mix is teetering below 10 percent.

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy, secretaries planning and water resources and other senior officials attended the meeting, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, Bakhtiar underscored the need for carrying out quality and policy-focused research for effective development and economic policymaking during a 12th senate meeting of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE).

The Federal Minister in his capacity as Deputy Chairman Planning Commission is also the Chancellor of PIDE.

Minister said PIDE is an important research institution which should be further strengthened and equipped to make it a state-of-the-art centre of excellence for research and academic purposes.

The minister underlined the importance of establishing educational linkages with leading world research institutions to benefit from latest research and expertise in relevant fields.

“This will also provide greater opportunities to our students to enhance their skills and research techniques to enable them to effectively contribute in the development of the country,” he said.

On approval of budget for PIDE for the current fiscal year of 2018/19, the minister directed formation of a subcommittee to be headed by Member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar to examine and review the expenditure and budget.

The meeting deferred the approval of budget till the completion of this exercise. Noting that PIDE Senate Meeting is normally held once every year, the minister called for holding these meetings on quarterly basis for smooth and efficient functioning of the organisation.

The meeting also approved search committee for appointment of Vice Chancellor PIDE.

