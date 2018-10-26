Washerman baffled to find company worth millions in his name

HYDERABAD: A washerman was caught by surprise after he found he had millions in a fake bank account opened in his name. It all started when Tariq Saeed of Mushtarka Colony in Tando Muhammad Khan, was asked to furnish financial details of a transaction by a company purportedly owned by him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), reported Geo News Thursday.

Saeed was told that the company has purchased steel worth Rs10.4 million and

that he should provide the agreement’s copy and bank details. Saeed, however, told the FIA that he did not even have a bank account in his name neither owned the company.

A number of such cases have surfaced recently. In late September, an ice cream vendor was found to have Rs2.25 billion in his bank account, and later a teacher and clerk also found millions in their account.