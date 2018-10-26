Rs10b state land retrieved in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The state land worth Rs 10 billion has been retrieved from land mafia by the Anti-Corruption Establishment during an operation in Faisalabad.

Talking to newsmen, ACE Regional Director Shafqatullah Mushtaq said they launched an operation in Faisalabad and traced a number of cases where the land mafia had encroached on precious government land in connivance with some officials and raised structures there. He said the ACE Faisalabad Region received 158 corruption complaints during a month and of them 108 complaints were forwarded to the departments concerned for appropriate action. Out of these complaints, the ACE was conducting inquiries in 26 corruption cases, he added.

Shafqatullah said the administration of a housing society inflicted a colossal loss of Rs 1b to the government. He said an FIR had already been lodged against them and the ACE was waiting for a judicial action against them. He said an inquiry was also being held against defective constructions of various projects in Ayub Research Institute. Similarly, the ACE was also probing into Rs 1,700,000 corruption allegation against the General Hospital, Samanabad, which was committed in purchase of medicines, he added. The ACE regional director said an inquiry was also being held into Rs 2.3 billion alleged corruption in construction of 25km expressway in Faisalabad.