Army win National Women Football Championship

KARACHI: Army were crowned champions at the National Women Football Championship at Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday.

They defeated WAPDA 3-0 in penalty shootout after the two teams had been locked at 1-1 in the scheduled time. In the scheduled time, Khadija put Army ahead in the 41st minute. But Joyomn struck an equaliser for WAPDA in the 44th minute.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar graced the closing ceremony. Also present on the occasion was chief of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Faisal Saleh Hayat. The Chief Justice congratulated PFF for organising the event. “I am pleased to see the young generation featuring in such a fine sport.

“I decided to come for national event after Pakistan’s men team met me to donate for dams,” Saqib said.He said private sector should come forward to support women football.Faisal thanked the Chief Justice for his time and said Pakistan football was heading in the right direction.

The winners were awarded a glittering trophy and a purse of Rs300,000. The runners-up WAPDA were handed over Rs200,000. Besides, Rs40,000 each was handed over to Khadija (Army, best player), Masooma Choudhry (MTFA, leading scorer), Mahpara (WAPDA, best goalie). Punjab were given the fair-play trophy along with Rs30,000.