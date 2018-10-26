Perween Rahman murder case hearing adjourned over absent IO

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday issued show cause notices to the investigation officer (IO) of the Perween Rahman murder case and the West deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for failing to appear at the hearing.

The ATC, which is located at the central prison, had earlier ordered the IO and DSP concerned to appear before the court. However, both the officers failed to turn up, irking the court. The ATC issued show cause notices to them and adjourned the hearing till October 31.

Rahman was serving as the director of the Orangi Pilot Project when she was shot dead in March 2013 near Banaras flyover. She was a vocal activist who frequently criticised land and water mafia in the city.

Three suspects, Ahmad alias Pappu Kashmiri, Imran Swati and Rahim Sawati, have so far been detained in connection with the murder case. They are being tried by the ATC and were produced on the hearing. Two other suspects in the case, Noor Muhammad and Ahsanuddin, have yet to be arrested. They have been declared proclaimed offenders. A counsel for the complainant, Advocate Salahuddin Panhor, has been claiming that he and witnesses are not being provided due security by the government. During an earlier hearing, he informed the court that his life was under threat. It may be mentioned that the murder case of Rahman was taken up by the Supreme Court after which the police arrested the three suspects.