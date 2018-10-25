Thu October 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

BR
Bureau report
October 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NATIONAL WOMEN VOLLEYBALL: Punjab brush aside AJK in opener

PESHAWAR: Punjab outperformed Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the opening match of the National Women Volleyball Championship here at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday. Punjab won 25-18, 25-14, 25-17.

Punjab dominated the match right from the beginning and could not show any sign of weakness to allow AJK team to recover or put up any resistance.

Defending champions Wap-da comfortably defeated Islamabad while Higher Education Commission (HEC) outclassed Balochistan 25-14, 25-17, 25-11.

In the other matches of the day, Sindh crushed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 as Army recorded victory against Islamabad 25-17, 25-16, 25-17.

As many as nine teams from Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa, Kashmir, Wapda, Army and HEC are participating in the championship. The Group A included Wapda, Sindh, Army, KP and Islamabad while Group B consisted of HEC, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Balochistan.

Earlier the opening ceremony of the event was held where Director Operation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate Syed Saqlain Shah was the chief guest. PVF secretary Engineer Shah Naeem Zafar, KP Volleyball Association secretary Khalid Waqar, players, officials and a large number of spectators were also present.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico

Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI

Record-maker Kohli powers India to 321-6 in 2nd ODI
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Photos & Videos

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali

Following cancer treatment, Irrfan Khan to return to India after Diwali
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?

Can ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ beat ‘Sanju’ at local box office?