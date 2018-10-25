Thu October 25, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Qalandars name squad for Australian tour

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars’ after their Player Development Programme, named their team to tour Australia tour.Qalandars will play the Quin Series where they will compete against Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers and Auckland Aces.

A send-off ceremony for Qalandars was organised here on Wednesday which was also attended by Australian High Commissioner, Ms Margaret Adamson.Following the send-off, a meet up with Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar also took place in Governor House.

The squad representing Lahore Qalandars for the Quin Series is: Bilal Irshad, M Faizan, Tariq Nawaz, Sajjad Hashmi, Sohail Akhtar, Shafqatullah, Shehzad Ali, Raja Farzan, Ali Majid, Maaz Khan, Ahsan Mirza, Haris Rauf, Salman Irshad, Dilber Hussain, Syed Hasnain Shah, Imran Nazir, M Mubashir, Phil Salt and Anjum Naqvi.Matches will begin from 5th November, 2018 and Lahore Qalandars will face Sydney Thunder in the first match.

