17,000 litre tainted milk seized

LAHORE: Continuing the massive operation against adulterated milk, Punjab Food Authority on Wednesday seized 17,000 litre tainted and adulterated milk being transported in five milk trucks in Lahore and Sahiwal.

Three milk trucks carrying 10,200 litres tainted milk were intercepted at Faiz Ganj Underpass in Lahore. The milk was artificially made from powders and chemicals. It was to be supplied to different shops in the area.

PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman stated that a case had been lodged against the accused milk shop owners and two other accused who were arrested on the spot. PFA teams raided Hassnain Umar Ice Factory in the Arifwala area, Sahiwal, and seized over 6,000 litre tainted milk in two milk trucks.

Two drums containing chemicals and banaspati ghee were also seized. Artificial milk was being prepared in a room there. The artificial milk was frozen in the ice factory and then transported to Lahore. The ice factory was sealed, while the tanker driver was arrested on the spot. A case has also been lodged against the factory owner.