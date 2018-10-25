Thu October 25, 2018
October 25, 2018

Four students hurt in Quetta school firing incident

QUETTA: Unidentified armed assailants opened fire at private school located in Killi Shabo area of the city and injured four children on Wednesday. According to police sources, unknown armed assailants riding on a motorbike opened fire on the main gate of a private school located in Killi Shabo area of Quetta city and fled away. Consequently, four school children namely Naseema age 10 years, Gul Muhammad 12 years, Salman 9 years and Mahsooda Zafar age 10 years got injured. Police reached the site of incident, cordoned off the area and started searching suspects. Injured children were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical assistance.

