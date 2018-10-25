Thu October 25, 2018
Sports

P
PPI
October 25, 2018

Abdul FC thrash Joga Bonito

KARACHI: Abdul FC recorded a 4-1 triumph against Joga Bonito in the Leisure Leagues Season 4 here at Karachi United Football Stadium.

This was their ninth straight win. Shahrukh and Jehanzaib scored two goals each. Yahya scored a consolatory goal for the losing side.In another match, Targaryens United thrashed En Fuego 3-0. Sameer, Hammad and Demi scored one goal each.

Karsaz FC overcame Inter United 2-1 with Mohammad Mohsin and Mohammad Usman scoring one goal apiece. Wesley David scored one for the losing side. Glory Days defeated Nabeel FC 3-0. Anab scored a brace. Hassan scored one for Glory Days.

