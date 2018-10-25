Multan, Islamabad, HBL reach quarter-finals

KARACHI: Multan, Islamabad and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) on Wednesday completed the quarter-finals frame of the Quaid-e-Azam Cup One-day 2018-19.

Multan and Islamabad made it to the quarter-finals through wins over Rawalpindi and Lahore Whites, respectively. HBL made it to the last eight despite losing to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) who finished as Pool A champions.

Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Pakistan Television, NBP and WAPDA had already qualified for the quarter-finals of the 16-team event. In a Pool B match, at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, Multan whacked Rawalpindi by 29 runs on D/L method.

International Mukhtar Ahmed (155) and Zeeshan Malik (118) blasted fine centuries to guide Rawalpindi to 372-9.Mukhtar, who made his international debut against Bangladesh in Dhaka in April 2015, smashed 19 fours and four sixes in his third century in List A cricket. Chakwal-born, 21-year-old Zeeshan smacked 12 fours and four sixes from 116 balls in his third List A hundred.

The duo scored 263 for the opening stand. Saddam Afridi, Ghulam Rehman and Ali Usman got two wickets each.When Multan had reached 214-4 in 41.1 overs, bad light intervened and the chasers were declared winners under the D/L system.

Zeeshan Ashraf slammed unbeaten 166 to enable Multan to score quickly which eventually benefitted them. Hasnain Bukhari made 46 not out off 47 balls. He hit three fours and one six. Spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Asif Ali got two wickets each.

In a Pool A outing, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Islamabad engineered a much-needed 64-run victory against Lahore Whites to make it to the knockout stage. Fahad Iqbal emerged as the hero for the winners with his all-round performance. He blasted 122 off 120 balls to enable Islamabad to post 316-9. Fahad then took 5-42 to restrict Lahore Whites to 252-9.

In another Pool A show, at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, HBL lost to NBP by 23 runs on D/L method but they were able to make it to the knock-out stage.Umar Akmal (84), Ramiz Aziz (45) and Sajjad Ali (42) guided HBL to 274 all out in the allotted 50 overs. Ghulam Mudassir and Test off-spinner Bilal Asif got three wickets each.

NBP had reached 251-4 in 45 overs in response when bad light forced the umpires to decide the game on D/L system in favour of NBP.Umar Siddiq blasted 72 off 88 balls, striking seven fours. Ahsan Ali (63), Akbar-ur-Rehman (45*) and Danish Aziz (41*) also made fine effort with the willow.

Left-arm spinner Zohaib Khan got 3-47.At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, FATA ended Peshawar’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage when they beat them by six runs.Asif Afridi (74), Rehan Afridi (43) and Nisar Afridi (39) guided FATA to 253 all out.

FATA bowled Peshawar out for 247 with Gohar Ali scoring 69 and Ashfaq Ahmed making 46. Sajid Khan belted 43.

Spinners Hayatullah and Mohammad Asad claimed three wickets each. In a Pool B outing, at Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad, PTV overwhelmed WAPDA by 76 runs. Nihal Mansoor (133) and skipper Hassan Mohsin (58) guided PTV to 307-5.

PTV bowled WAPDA out for 231. Mohammad Akhlaq made 77 and Zahid Mansoor 52. Ali Imran captured 4-30.

In another Pool A encounter, at KRL Stadium, SNGPL defeated KRL by four runs under D/L system.

SNGPL staged 238 all out through a solid effort from Khurram Shehzad (49) and Imran Khalid (47).

When KRL had reached 207-7, bad light stopped play. Under the D/L system, SNGPL were declared the winners.

In a Pool B clash, at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, SSGC defeated ZTBL by five wickets to top the group with 12 points.

ZTBL made 141 all out. SSGC achieved the target in the 22nd over thanks to Awais Zia’s solid 62.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore, Lahore Blues defeated Karachi whites by 37 runs. Lahore Blues posted 279-5 with Hafiz Saad Nasim blasting 100 not out.

Karachi Whites, in response, perished for 242 with Saad Ali scoring 81.