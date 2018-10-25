Hindu, Christian communities to get priority in development fund allocations

The Hindu and Christian communities, two of Sindh’s largest religious minorities, will be given first and second priority, respectively, in development funds allocation for their welfare.

This was decided by the recently-reconstituted Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee in a meeting on Wednesday. It was also decided that Sikh, Parsis and Ahmadis would also be given a share in development schemes according to their population. Minister for Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal chaired the meeting at his office.

The committee members agreed that no development and welfare initiatives for minorities will be carried out without its consent. They also unanimously accorded approval to the policy guidelines for grant of funds with regard to conservation and procurement of physical assets for religious places belonging to minorities and financial assistance, scholarships, medical treatment and dowry grants for non-Muslim communities.

The committee constituted two sub-committees for reviewing and giving approval of medical assistance cases and emergency/urgent cases. Minister Lal said funds for the Minority Affairs Department have been increased in the past two years on the directives of PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “The funds have been increased from Rs1,200 million allocated in financial year 2017-18 to Rs1,500 million in the current financial year 2018-19.”

He said that no compromise would be made and all the funds would be spent on merit. He added that the executive engineer of the Minority Affairs Department had been removed for the delay in completion of development schemes.

Senator Anwar Lal Dean, Senator Engineer Giyanchand, Senator Krishna Kumari, MNA Ramesh Lal, MNA Dr Mahesh Malani, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Dr Khatu Mal Jeevan, MPA Rana Hameer Singh, MPA Sadhumal Surender Valasai, MPA Naveed Anthony, Ex-MPA Poonjo Mal Bheel, Sardar Ramesh Singh, Advocate Heeralal Meghwar and Comrade Manoo Mal Kolhi were among those who attended the meeting.