Aussies need a kick up the backside: Warne

SYDNEY: Shane Warne has dismissed Australia’s struggling Test side as “ordinary” and said they needed a “kick up the backside” after their series flop against Pakistan.

Australia suffered a 373-run defeat against Pakistan in the second of the two-Test series last week after a familiar batting collapse, following a fight-back to secure a draw in the first Test. “It’s been pretty ordinary, hasn’t it?” the Australian spin legend told reporters

“We all support the Aussie side as we do but they need a kick up the backside at the moment because they’re not performing well.” Warne also took aim at Mitchell Marsh, questioning why he was selected as vice-captain. “I hadn’t even thought before that series that he had established himself in the team,” Warne said. “I don’t think he’s cemented a spot and that’s why it was a strange selection for me as vice-captain.