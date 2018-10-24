Wed October 24, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
October 24, 2018

Share

SLC official arrested for financial fraud

COLOMBO: Wimal Nandika Dissanayake, Sri Lanka Cricket’s chief financial officer, was arrested by the police in relation to financial misappropriation during the home series versus South Africa, earlier in the year.

The financial misappropriation is related to broadcasting fees that were to be handed over to the board from the home series versus South Africa. “Following the investigation, the CID arrested the main suspect. He is the chief financial officer of Sri Lanka Cricket,” police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said. He was taken into custody after SLC’s chief executive officer registered a complaint with the police with regard to financial embezzlement.

The spokesman also noted that misappropriation of funds amounted to more than $187, 000. The arrest of the CFO comes in the wake of former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya being levied with charges for breaching the ICC’s Anti-corruption Code.

