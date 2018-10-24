Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Food authority official briefs DIG about operations in Kohat

KOHAT: The district chapter of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa disposed of substandard food items worth millions of rupees and imposed heavy fines on eateries and shopkeepers for selling expired and unhygienic edibles in the district.

Briefing Deputy Inspector General of Police Kohat region Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Deputy Director of the Food Authority Kamran Khan Tuesday said that the authority had destroyed 7,199 substandard food items and beverages in the district during the past three months. Director Operations Food Authority Khalid Khan Khattak, Assistant Director Rukhsar Ali and others were also present.

He said that the authority sealed 48 eateries and other food outlets for lack of hygiene in the kitchens and issued legal notices to the owners and managers of another 628 hotels and restaurants for not adopting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for food safety.

Kamran Khan said the authority also organised a number of awareness campaigns and workshops to sensitise the universities and colleges students about the beverages, snacks and other unhygienic food items.

The deputy director informed the visiting police officer that the authority imposed over Rs2.3 million fines on the owners of tankers for transporting adulterated milk to the district, for selling China slat, non-food colors and expired and low quality snacks and beverages.

Muhammad Ijaz Khan appreciated the performance of the Food Authority and assured police full support and cooperation to ensure provision of healthy and standard food items to people.

Later, Muhammad Ijaz Khan awarded shields and commending certificates to the owners of food outlets and backers for implementing the SOPs for foods.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?