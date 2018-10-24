Climate in peril

Pakistan is ranked seventh among the countries that are most vulnerable to global warming. Climate experts are of the view that if we fail to tackle the challenges of global warming at this stage, the world will become an increasingly unlivable place for our future generations.

It is, therefore, heartening to note that our government has launched a campaign to plant 10 billion trees over a period of five years. We must remember that there is a pressing need to alter people’s mindsets and behaviour to make such endeavours all the more successful. In addition, we must tackle the challenges posed by environmental pollution so as to ensure that the dream of a clean and green Pakistan can be realised.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar