Saqlain demands PHF probe into Oman incident

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team’s head coach Mohammad Saqlain, who returned home from Oman following an altercation with manager Hasan Sardar, said he had warned the PHF on the working and deplorable behaviour of Hasan prior to the team’s departure to Muscat for the Asian Champions Trophy.

Talking to ‘The News’ on his return early Monday morning, Saqlain said he never got along well with manager after the resignation of the Dutch coach.“Hasan has his own temperament where he continues to live his life with ‘ease’. I am a professional and feel that if I have been given a duty to coach players, I should devote myself hundred per cent to my job. My approach never got the support from the manager,” Saqlain alleged.

Saqlain called on PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Monday and refused to reconsider his decision of not working with Hasan Sardar in future.Saqlain demanded an inquiry on the incident that moccurred during the match against India, which Pakistan lost. “I have requested the PHF president to hold an inquiry on the incident. Actually what happened before, during and after the match against India requires a thorough probe. I present myself for the inquiry. Hasan should also do the same,” he said.

Saqlain said prior to leaving for Oman he had same problem with Hasan and reported the incidents on more than one occasions to the PHF. “You can’t get best out of the players if as a coach or manager you are not devoted to the given job.”

He said he had many other things to tell. “I am waiting for the PHF to initiate inquiry where I would share many other incidents and interests of officials that resulted in such a bad performance.”

Later in a video message, Hasan blamed Saqlain of misconduct. “I have asked the PHF to suspend Saqlain and initiate an inquiry against him. He is an undisciplined individual. As a player he was also banned previously. During the match against India he refused to accept what he was told to do and had misbehaved with me. I am the head coach as well as manager and he was my assistant.”

Saqlain, however, said that Hasan also had his favourites in the team and was often seen not behaving well with captain Rizwan Sr. “Hasan wanted Imran Butt to lead Pakistan and was often seen letting down captain during the course of play, which indeed is harmful for the team spirit. But Hasan has no real interest to see team performing well,” he alleged.