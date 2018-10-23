Man tries to slit wife’s throat

By Our correspondent

OKARA: An infuriated man tried to cut the throat of his wife when she tried to cool him down against a school teacher. Ten-year-old Aqsa Rani of Sadr Gogera complained to her parents that her teacher beat her for not reciting the lesson. Shahid got extremely infuriated. He tried to go to the school to quarrel with the lady teacher. His wife Nazia Rani tried to pacify him by blocking his way. In utter fury, he started beating her. Later, he picked up a knife and tried to slit her throat. Meanwhile, some of their neighbours rescued her. Later, Nazia got a case registered with the Gogera police station.

Girl raped: A girl was raped at village Jathiana on Monday. Reportedly, the girl went to the fields on Sunday evening. When she did not return for long, her father and other family members went out to search for her. When they were passing by the crops, they heard the voice of the girl. Abdullah and Munawar came out of the crops and fled upon seeing her family members. She was brought to home where she told her family members that Munawar raped her while Abdullah stood on guard. A case was registered with the Gogera police station.