Tue October 23, 2018
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

National

October 23, 2018

Man tries to slit wife’s throat

By Our correspondent

OKARA: An infuriated man tried to cut the throat of his wife when she tried to cool him down against a school teacher. Ten-year-old Aqsa Rani of Sadr Gogera complained to her parents that her teacher beat her for not reciting the lesson. Shahid got extremely infuriated. He tried to go to the school to quarrel with the lady teacher. His wife Nazia Rani tried to pacify him by blocking his way. In utter fury, he started beating her. Later, he picked up a knife and tried to slit her throat. Meanwhile, some of their neighbours rescued her. Later, Nazia got a case registered with the Gogera police station.

Girl raped: A girl was raped at village Jathiana on Monday. Reportedly, the girl went to the fields on Sunday evening. When she did not return for long, her father and other family members went out to search for her. When they were passing by the crops, they heard the voice of the girl. Abdullah and Munawar came out of the crops and fled upon seeing her family members. She was brought to home where she told her family members that Munawar raped her while Abdullah stood on guard. A case was registered with the Gogera police station.

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

