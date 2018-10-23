PVF plans Pakistan Volleyball League

LAHORE: After cricket and kabaddi, now Pakistan Volleyball Federation plans to hold league in April next year. Giving details of their future plans, Ch Yaqoob, chairman of PVF, said that the league will be participated by local as well as foreign players. He further stated that as par central zone a six nation tournament will be conducted in April next year and foreign team have assured their participation. He further stated that invitation has also be sent to India and in case there is no government permission then another two countries will be asked for participation. He also announced date of national men and women tournaments and plans to tap talented players from educational institutes.