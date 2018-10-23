Pak badminton players to feature in Bahrain Int’l Series

LAHORE: Pakistan male and female teams will participate in 4-day Bahrain International Badminton Challenge Series 2018 scheduled to be held in Bahrain from November 1 to 4.

Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) Secretary General Wajid Ali Chaudhry informed in a telephonic chat on Monday that national male and female teams will depart for Bahrain on 29th of this month from Lahore. It is interesting to note that PBF Secretary General Wajid, who has been 8-time national badminton champion, will also be in action in dual role during the upcoming championship. Wajid, 37, will also show his playing skills besides performing coaching duties as well.

Replying a query regarding participating players, Wajid told that he himself, Mahoor Shehzad, 7-time champion Palwasha Bashir, top ranked Hafiz Irfan and Anjum Bashir will represent Pakistan in the championship. “Pakistan team is comprised of talented players. They are doing strenuous training to sharpen their game and gain ideal physical fitness. We are quite confident that our players will offer excellent performance against strong opponents during the international series”. PBF Secretary said that 21-year old Mahoor has been declared as an emerging badminton player by Badminton Asia which is a big honour for the country.