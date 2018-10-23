Tue October 23, 2018
Islamabad

October 23, 2018

SLS students collect funds for dams

Islamabad: All students of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori and High School Rawalpindi-Islamabad participated enthusiastically in raising funds for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams, says a press release.

The campaign initially started following the water conservation lessons which are given to the students in their Value Education class in some of the branches and was later executed in all the campuses of SLS.

Students and teachers actively took part in the fund raising campaign after the ruling was passed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the establishment of The Supreme Court of Pakistan and The Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Basha and Mohmand Dams Fund Account.

The students successfully collected an amount of over Rs633,000 which was deposited at the nearest bank account.Talks regarding conservation of water are given to the students in the morning assemblies whereas the Montessori students are asked to do a small activity to check leakages around the school and at home. Managing Director, SLS Schools, Mrs. Asiya Talha appreciated the students and the teachers for understanding the need of the hour and contributing towards the development of the country.

