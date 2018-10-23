Islamabad, ZTBL relegated as HBL reach Super Eight

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) became the eighth and last team to qualify for the Super Eight stage of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018-19 when they secured three vital points on the basis of first innings lead in their drawn last round Pool A outing against National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Monday.

The result enabled HBL to surpass NBP by one point. HBL finished the league round with 24 points, while NBP had 23 points.

Meanwhile, Islamabad (10 points) and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL, 15 points) got relegated to the second-tier league after finishing at the rock bottom in their respective zones.As per rules one regional and one departmental side are relegated to the second-tier slots.

HBL, who had secured 228 runs lead, resumed their second innings at 277-5 and declared it at 490-6 to set a huge 719-run target for NBP.

Zohaib Khan became the fourth batsman of HBL to score a century in this innings when he smashed 101 not out. Zohaib faced 139 balls and smacked four sixes and as many fours.

Earlier, skipper Imran Farhat (128), Jamal Anwar (121) and Saad Khan (112) had scored centuries in this innings.Fast bowler Ataullah got 3-77, for 6-137 match figures. Ali Manzoor grabbed 2-167. NBP had reached 120-4 in their second innings by the end of the game.

Kamran Ghulam, who has emerged as a strong all-rounder, remained not out on 51, which came off 82 balls and had six fours.HBL scored 404 in their first innings. In response, NBP accumulated 176.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Television averted relegation when they registered a three-wicket win over last season’s runners-up WAPDA at Marghzar Ground, Islamabad. Set to score 225, PTV resumed their second innings at 136-5 and achieved the target after losing seven wickets.

Hasan Mohsin, who was at the crease on 31 on Sunday, scored 53 off 71 balls, hitting nine fours and one six. Amir Jamal chipped in with a fine 37 not out.

Opener Umair Khan had struck 53. Discarded international Ehsan Adil got 4-45. Arshad Iqbal captured 2-46, for match figures of 5-106.WAPDA posted 289 and 180. PTV made 245 in their first innings.

In a Pool A fixture, holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) recorded their fifth win to top the group, edging past Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) by ten runs at the KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi.

SNGPL, who had conceded 127 runs lead, resumed their second innings at 152-3 and completed their innings at 241-9 as Test stumper Adnan Akmal could not come to bat due to his injury. Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, who was batting on 45 on Sunday, chipped in with a solid 76 which came off 155 deliveries. The former Pakistan captain banged 12 fours in his patient knock. Raees Ahmed and Bilawal Bhatti scored 30 runs each.

Spinner Nouman Ali picked 5-55, for a match tally of 6-92.

Chasing 115, KRL were bowled out for only 104 in 30.4 overs. Nouman Ali scored 27. Left-arm spinner Imran Khalid got 4-42.

SNGPL posted 216 in their first innings. In response, KRL made 243.

In a Pool B fixture at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, SSGC crushed ZTBL by an innings and 87 runs — their fourth win — which helped them finish as the group champions.

ZTBL, who had conceded a huge 241 runs lead, resumed their second innings at 85-3 and were folded for 154 in 50.3 overs. Raza Ali Dar, who was batting on 36, fell after scoring 58 off 120 deliveries, hitting eight fours.

Test pacer Mohammad Amir picked 5-55 in 16.3 overs, finishing the match with 7-117.

Azhar Attari claimed 3-37, for 6-78 match figures.

ZTBL, who got relegated having just 15 points, scored 269 in their first innings. SSGC, in response, declared their first innings at 510-8.

The Pool A encounter at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, between Lahore Whites and Islamabad ended in a draw with the former gaining three points due to their first innings lead.

Islamabad, who had conceded 40 runs lead, were bowled out for 190 in their second innings, which set 151 runs target for Lahore Whites, who reached 69-2 by the end of the match.

Ali Sarfraz scored 65 for Islamabad off 56 balls, with seven hits to the fence. Fast bowler Waqas Ahmed picked 4-46, for 8-189 match-haul. Spinner Mohammad Irfan claimed 4-60.

Earlier, in response to Islamabad’s first innings total of 425, Lahore Whites resumed their first innings at 381-5 and were folded for 465 in 144.5 overs.

Ali Zaryab hammered 112, smashing 16 fours in his 253-ball feat.

He added 143 for the sixth wicket with Ameer Hamza, who struck 56 off 122 balls, striking three fours.

As many as 48 runs came as extras. Pacers Shehzad Azam and Hamza Nadeem claimed three wickets each.