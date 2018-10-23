DG Khan accident death toll reaches 21

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The dead bodies of the fatal bus accident were shifted to Basti Babbra Sheikh, Multan from the district headquarters hospital while the police registered a case. The rescue officials confirmed that the drivers of both the buses died on the spot while eight others succumbed to injuries when they were being shifted to the hospital. The death toll of the accident reached 21 on Monday. Majority of the victims were close relatives and belonged to poor families.