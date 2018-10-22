Institutions weak, individuals strong: Siraj

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QILA SAIFULLAH: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer senator Sirjaul Haq said the main problem of the country was that its institutions were weak while the individuals were powerful. Addressing the JI Ijtema at Qila Saifullah Sunday, he said these people were the biggest obstacle in the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution.
