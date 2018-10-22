Two of a family among three shot dead in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Three people, including two members of a family, were murdered in different incidents here on Sunday.
A police spokesman said that two rival groups opened fire on each other at Chak 285/GB. As a result, Khalid Mehmood and his cousin Ghulam Mustafa were killed on the spot.
In another incident, unidentified accused shot Abdul Hafeez dead in Khurrianwala and escaped.
