Pakistan Tennis main round begins today

LAHORE: The men's singles qualifying rounds have begun in the 3rd EBM Pakistan Tennis Championship 2018 here at Bagh-i-Jinnah Courts on Sunday. However the main On Sunday, The main round for other categories of the championship will begin on Monday.

Results: Men’s singles qualifying 1st round: Ahmad Kamil Beat M. Aroz Imran 8-0, Fayyaz Khan beat Anas Rasool 8-5, Imran Bhatti beat Shoaib Waseem 8-3, Malik Abdul Rehman beat Asad Yaseen 8-0, Israr Gul beat Naveed Zafer 8-0,Hassan Kamran beat Yasir Saleem 8-0, Omer Baber Beat Ehtesham Sattar 8-0, Subhan Bi n Salik beat Parbhat Kumar 8-5, Izhar Iftikhar beat Nalain Abbas 8-5, Ahmad Asjad Beat Faisal Iqbal 8-0, Abdullah Adnan Beat Ahmer saeed 8-0, Shayan beat Malik Abbas 8-0, Zaryab pir Zada Beat Bilal Kabir 8-2, Irfan Mughal beat Ahmad Aslam 8-0.