Mon October 22, 2018
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of 'balancing act' or 'misuse of authority'?

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

Moving forward

Don't take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

The death of a journalist

National

S
Sabah
October 22, 2018

Country’s main problem is weak institutions, strong individuals: Siraj

QILA SAIFULLAH: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer senator Sirjaul Haq said the main problem of the country was that its institutions were weak while the individuals were powerful.

Addressing the JI Ijtema at Qila Saifullah Sunday, he said these people were the biggest obstacle in the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution. This powerful group did not believe in merit or in any principle, he added.

Siraj said Balochistan was full of minerals but the people of the province were living in abject poverty and their children remained mostly illiterate. He warned that if the problem of water shortage was not solved, the people would be compelled to move to other provinces.

He said the rulers in Islamabad had not fulfilled their promises with the local people and no revolutionary plan had been a given for the uplift of the province. Senior JI leaders were also present on the occasion.

The JI chief said the corrupt people were plundering billions of the public money while the man in the street was deprived of two times meals.

Balochistan was supplying gas to the other provinces but its people were still deprived of this fuel, he added. Loadshedding in the province was also for longer hours than in other provinces and the facilities of education and health were also negligible.

He said the closure of the Chaman border had rendered thousands of people jobless and lakhs of traders and businessmen had been affected by the suspension of bilateral trade. However, he said the government was not giving any importance to the issue.

The JI chief said the people lined up for hours in the elections with the hope that the new government would solve their problems. However, he said after being elected the so-called peoples’ representatives did not even bother to inquire about the affairs of the voters. On the other hand, they would frame such policies that increased masses miseries.

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

