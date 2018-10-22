10 deportees arrested at Sialkot Airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sunday arrested 10 Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, at the Sialkot International Airport. According to the agency officials, the FIA sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were under way.
