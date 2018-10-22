MTFA, Karachi United into National Women Football semis

KARACHI: Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) and Karachi United qualified for the semi-finals of the National Women Football Championship in Lahore on Sunday.Model Town Football Academy crushed Karachi Women FC 13-0. Masooma hit six goals while Sidra netted five in the big win. Noreena and Aneela landed one goal apiece.Karachi United defeated Diya Club 1-0 to make it to the last four.Gilgit Baltistan beat Young Rising Stars 1-0 and WAPDA edged past Royal Eagle 2-1.