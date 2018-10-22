Abbas for the win

Pakistan has won the second test series against Australia by 373 runs. For this victory, all credit goes to fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, who managed to get more than 15 wickets. In the first innings, Pakistan lost five wickets. And it seemed Sarfraz Khan had lost any hope for a win.

But the brilliant performance by Mohammed Abbas got us the win. We hope that Pakistan will perform well in the World Cup as well.

Adnan Maqsood

Turbat