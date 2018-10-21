Three killed in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident in Adezai village on Saturday.

It was learnt that two groups opened fire on each other in Adezai over a property dispute.

One Sirajul Haq, his brother Samiul Haq and Bahadur Nawaz were killed in the incident while two people sustained injuries.

The police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Woman dies in Swat accident: A woman was killed in a road mishap at Matta tehsil in Swat district on Saturday.

It was learnt that Bala Nishta Bibi was on her way when a speeding motorcar struck her in Durashkhela area, killing her on the spot.

The driver managed to flee the scene.

The body was shifted to the hospital in Khwazakhela for autopsy.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

Two die in Swat incidents: Two persons were killed in separate incidents in different areas of Swat district on Saturday.

The first incident occurred in Nokhara area of Matta tehsil in Swat district where one Jalil Ahmed was electrocuted.

Jalil Ahmed was fixing electricity fault in a local mosque when he received powerful electric shock and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the police recovered the body of a man from a car in Madyan area of the district. The police shifted the body to a local hospital where the man was identified as Imdadullah.

Later, Muhammad Rahim, the father of the deceased, allegedly accused his son’s friend Haroonur Rashid for killing his son.

He told police that his son Imdadullah had left home with his friend and later he received the news of his son’s murder.The police registered the first information report of the incident and started investigation.