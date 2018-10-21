Karak journalists protest Sohail Khan’s murder

KARAK: Local journalists staged a protest rally against the killing of Sohail Khan, a journalist, in Haripur district.

The demonstrators, led by the president of the Karak Press Club Khalid Khattak, marched from the district council hall up to the press club here on Saturday.

The speakers on the occasion condemned the killing of the journalist and expressed concern over the impunity on the murders of the journalists.

They claimed that journalists in the country were at risk. They demanded that the killers of the journalist be arrested immediately.