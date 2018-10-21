Man, nephew shot dead on resistance in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A man and his nephew were killed on resistance at Sadhoki on Saturday.

Three dacoits stormed into the general store of Basharat and tried to loot valuables. They opened fire at Basharat and his nephew Usama on resistance. As a result, both died instantly. Police have started investigation.

IMPERSONATOR HELD: An impersonator was caught red-handed here on Saturday. Accused Shahzad of Gujrat, wearing uniform of traffic warden, was issuing challan tickets to the citizens. In the meantime, a traffic warden Zaheer reached there and during investigation it was revealed that Shahzad was a fake traffic warden and collecting money from the people in the name of challans. The traffic police also recovered bogus a challan book, CNIC and service card from the accused.

THREE WOMEN NABBED: Kotwali police on Saturday arrested three-member female gang which was involved in pickpocket and theft incidents. The police also recovered stolen cash, cellphones and gold ornaments from them. The police have registered a case and started investigation.