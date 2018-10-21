Sun October 21, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2018

PMA Multan protests against transfer of staff to DG Khan

MULTAN: The Pakistan Medical Association Saturday staged a demonstration against transfer of medical staff to Dera Ghazi Khan from Multan Nishtar Hospital.

The Nishtar Hospital staff led by PMA president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf also demonstrated in front of the Nishtar Hospital and demanded the government provide necessary medical staff to the hospital to end shortage. Talking to journalists, PMA president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf said that this was the only hospital in the south Punjab region was facing critical shortage of doctors but, it was facing staff shortage problems and doctors were being transferred from Multan to Dera Ghazi Khan. He said that new appointments should be made to end shortage of doctors and other staff. He demanded the government cancel transfer orders of the doctors. PMA general secretary Rana Khawar also demanded the government make laws for the protection of doctors. Dr Rana Khawar demanded the government recruit doctors at the Nishtar Hospital against vacant posts. He warned if their demands were not accepted, the PMA would extend its protest to other cities.

287,341 children vaccinated: Anti-measles teams have vaccinated 287,341 children in four days, officials said on Saturday. Reportedly, the health department had constituted total 630 teams and 476 teams vaccinated 321,925 children of six to seven years of age in villages and town across the district. Some 154 teams are present at health centres. A measles control room has been established at the office of CEO health.

