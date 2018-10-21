Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Sports

AFP
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

5-goal Jovic shows world class potential

BERLIN: Luka Jovic has been hailed as a “potential world-class striker” after the 20-year-old’s five goals in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 7-1 drubbing of Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The Serbian striker needed just 55 minutes to score his Friday night haul, becoming the youngest player in Bundesliga history to achieve the feat. The Serbia international is also the first Frankfurt player to score five in one league match since Eintracht was founded in 1899. “You always have to be careful with superlatives, but for me, he has the potential to become a world-class striker,” enthused Frankfurt coach Adi Huetter. Having also scored in each of his two previous league games, Jovic now has seven goals to make him the top scorer in the Bundesliga so far this season.

His stunning haul put him in the same company as Robert Lewandowski, Jurgen Klinsmann and Gerd Mueller, who all scored five in a single German league game.

He was taken off on 86 minutes, but Jovic later admitted he was unaware he had been just one short of matching Dieter Mueller’s record of six goals in a single German league game.

“It was not a priority for me, the only thing that counted for me was the team’s victory,” said Jovic, who also scored five in a youth team game as a 12-year-old. “I have always shot from anywhere on goal, it just paid off today,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing