Soybean lowers

Chicago : US soybean futures fell to a one-week low and were on pace for a second straight weekly decline, pressured by fresh cancellations of U.S. soybean sales, traders said.

Corn futures fell for a fourth straight session and were also on track for a weekly drop, while wheat futures firmed after a three-session slide.

As of 12:40 p.m. CDT (1740 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures were down 4-1/2 cents at $8.59 per bushel.

CBOT December corn was down 3 cents at $3.67-3/4 a bushel. December wheat was up 2-3/4 cents at $5.15-3/4 a bushel.

Soybeans turned lower, retreating from early gains, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters cancelled sales of 180,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the world´s biggest buyer.

The USDA said exporters also cancelled another 120,000 tonnes of optional-origin soybeans sold to unknown destinations.