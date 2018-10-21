Soybean lowers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chicago : US soybean futures fell to a one-week low and were on pace for a second straight weekly decline, pressured by fresh cancellations of U.S. soybean sales, traders said.
Corn futures fell for a fourth straight session and were also on track for a weekly drop, while wheat futures firmed after a three-session slide.
As of 12:40 p.m. CDT (1740 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures were down 4-1/2 cents at $8.59 per bushel.
CBOT December corn was down 3 cents at $3.67-3/4 a bushel. December wheat was up 2-3/4 cents at $5.15-3/4 a bushel.
Soybeans turned lower, retreating from early gains, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters cancelled sales of 180,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the world´s biggest buyer.
The USDA said exporters also cancelled another 120,000 tonnes of optional-origin soybeans sold to unknown destinations.
