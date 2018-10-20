Newborn found dead in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A newborn was found dead in a garbage heap in the area of Dijkot police. The police spokesman said that some passersby spotted the body of a newborn in garbage near a school situated on Old Samundri Road and informed the police. The police reached the spot, took the body in custody, and started investigation.
