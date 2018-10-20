Aitchison Jr Tennis titles for Huzaifa, Zoha

LAHORE: Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Zoha Asim claimed the boys and girls under-18 titles of the 2nd Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2018 here on Friday.

In the Under-18 final, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman prevailed over Abdullah Adnan right from the start and won the match in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Similarly in the Under-18 girls final, Zoha Asim was stretched to some extent by Shimza Naz Tahir but ultimately Zoha proved a better player and won the match 6-4, 6-3.

In other finals, Shoaib Khan and Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Abdullah Adnan and Ahmad Asjad 6-2, 6-2 in under-18 doubles. In Under-16 final, Shoaib Khan beat Ahmad Kamil 6-2, 6-4, in Under-14 final, Sami Zeb Khan beat Hamid Israr 6-1, 6-2,in under-14 doubles final, Sami Zeb and Hamid Israr beat Farman Shakeel and Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-3. In under-12 final, Humza Roman beat M. Talha Khan 8-6 and in under-10 final, Humza Roman beat Abu Bakar Talha 8-6.