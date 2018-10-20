Royal Eagles, Punjab advance in women soccer

LAHORE: Royal Eagles outplayed Islamabad 4-0 in a match of National Women Football Championship here at the LCWU ground on Friday. Scorers for Royal Eagles were Maria Khan (3 goals) and Shahida (one goal). In another match Punjab trounced Young Rising Star 4-0. Scorers for Punjab were Shumaila Ahmed (2 goals) Laila Khushboo and Rida Riaz.