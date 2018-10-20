Sat October 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Throw him out’

‘Throw him out’
Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?

Forward bloc in Sindh govt in the making?
Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show

Coke Studio 11: Khumariyaan steals the show
Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice
Weak replies annoy FATF team

Weak replies annoy FATF team
Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed

Kajol reveals nobody wanted Ajay Devgn and her to wed
NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema

NAB detects 22 more properties of Ahad Cheema
Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

Qatari foreign minister to arrive in Pak today

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Pakistan beat Australia in second Test, win series

Top Story

Waseem Abbasi
October 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

ISLAMABAD: Women in Pakistan may soon be able to divorce their husbands without going to courts, according to a document being worked out by the government, a top official told The New on Friday.

Although this provision is part of marriage document or Nikahnama under the current Pakistani law, it is almost never offered to a bride-to-be at the time of marriage, leaving women with no option but to go to court to seek divorce, which is called Khula.

The Khula process is not only costly and tedious, but also enables men to exploit women wanting separation. Under the proposed changes to marriage documents, the language of Nikahnama will be changed to make the rights of women clear.

Also the nikahkhawan (a person who performs the marriage) will be legally bound to consult the bride on whether she wants her husband to give her right to dissolve marriage.

“The nikahkhawan will be legally bound to inform the bride of her right to ask for dissolution of marriage,” Qibla Ayaz, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), told The News. He said for Khula the husband’s consent was necessary but under the dissolutionprovision consent would not be required as husbands would already surrender their right to their wives.

The council, a constitutional body which recommends changes to Pakistani laws to make them Sharia-compliant, is working on a new marriage document, which will be more women-friendly, Ayaz said. The draft of the new Nikahnama has been prepared by the Research Wing of CII and the same would soon be presented before a panel of religious scholars and family law experts for finalisation, Ayaz said.

According to him, the old marriage document drafted in 1960s did not have provisions according to the requirements of 21st Century. He said provision for the bride to dissolve the marriage was present in the old document too but it was not elaborate and the brides were often given the document in which the provision was deleted by Nikahkhwans.

“They won’t be able to do that anymore and there would be legal consequences for that and the Nikahkhwan would not able to delete it without consent of the bride-to-be,” Ayaz told The News. The responsibilities of nikahkhawan will be enhanced under the proposed changes.

The new draft also includes clear wording on the first wife’s permission for second marriage which is requirement under the existing Pakistani law. He said the existing Pakistani law “The Muslim Family Law Ordinance, 1961” gives several important rights to women but their rights were not clearly worded in the old Nikahnama.

Also, he added most of the times the brides are given pre-filled marriage documents instead of discussing the conditions with her first, which is a mandatory practice under the Islamic teachings. In addition to the new Nikkah document, the council has also drafted a divorce paper (Talaqnama) to ensure protection of divorced women’s rights.

Ayaz said in the absence of Talaqnama, the divorced women had to face questions while going for a new marriage. “Now the new document will act as a proof of divorce and it will also include all the terms and conditions of divorce in clear words.”

The authority is also in the process of finalising recommendations to stop the practice of men giving divorce to their wives in one sitting, a phenomenon also knows as triple Talaq. “Triple Talaq is not a desired practice in any Islamic school of thought. So, we would approach the issue through a legislation to punish those men who are involved in this practice as well as through raising public awareness of the practice,” Ayaz said. The CII chairman said the council had examined the draft of Muslim Personal Laws of India before preparing the new recommendations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

Mohammad Abbas receives hero's welcome on arrival in home city Sialkot

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

'I see #1 Test bowler coming': Dale Steyn on Mohammad Abbas performance against Australia

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'

Policeman bars woman to enter Punjab Civil Secretariat without 'dupatta'
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Photos & Videos

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM

Britain's Prince Harry scales Sydney Harbour Bridge with Australian PM
Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan

Parineeti Chopra expresses desire of working opposite Fawad Khan
Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations

Bollywood talent manager attempts suicide following harassment allegations