The menace of nepotism

Pakistan is facing a great deal of challenges of which the corrupt bureaucratic system. Job rotations, recruitments, and even job termination is affected by rampant favouritism within the bureaucratic system. Those who work hard do not get hired simply because they don’t have an influential background.

The PTI-led government is taking good steps towards the improvement of the bureaucratic system. This is a positive step taken in the right direction. It is hoped that we will finally see the country where political influence and interference should not be allowed within the bureaucratic system.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad