Peshawar Reds face Mari Gas in final

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Reds and Mari Gas moved into the final of Peshawar Cup Hockey following the Thursday matches at Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar.

Peshawar Reds got the better of Peshawar Greens 6-3. Amjad Junior struck three goals for Reds. Shah Fahad, Zahid and Sami also netted one goal each for Reds.Jibran, Wahab and Ijaz Khan scored once goal each to reduce the margin for Greens.

In other match of the day, Mari Gas beat Pakistan Air Force 2-0 to make it to the final. Both the teams made it to the final by winning two matches.Former world squash champion Qamar Zaman was the guest of honour. KP Hockey Association President Zahir Shah introduced the chief guest to the teams.