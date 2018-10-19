Aitchison College Tennis finals today

LAHORE: The finals of the 2nd Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2018 will be played on Friday at 3.30 pm at the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) courts. Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Abdullah Adnan reached the Under-18 final after winning their respective semis. In the first semifinal of Abdullah Adnan outclassed Aqib Umer in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. In the second semifinal Huzaifa Abdul Rehman had better of M. Shoaib in Straight sets 7-5,6-1.

Results boys U-18 doubles semifinals: Ahmad Asjad & Abdullah Adnan beat Saqib Hayyat & Aqib Hayyat 2-6, 6-2, 10-6; M. Shoaib & Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Faizan Fayyaz & Hassan Ali 6-0, 6-3.

Boys U-14 semifinals: Sami Zeb Khan beat Uzair Khan 5-7, 6-5, 10-7,Hamid israr beat Hassan Ali 4-6, 6-4, 10-8Principal Aitchison College Michael Thomson and Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association Rashid Malik will distribute the prizes after the finals.