Siddle added to T20 squad

ABU DHABI: Having played only two T20Is for Australia, with the second one coming almost eight years ago, veteran pacer Peter Siddle is in the frame to add to this small tally of T20I appearances during the UAE tour after earning a recall to the squad for the forthcoming short-format assignments.

Australia are scheduled to play one solitary T20I against hosts UAE and three T20Is against Pakistan following the conclusion of the second Test in Abu Dhabi. With Mitchell Starc picking up an injury, the 33-year-old Siddle has been added to the squad as cover.

Starc suffered from tightness in his hamstring on day two of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan and didn’t bowl at all in the final session after initially bowling four overs in Pakistan’s second innings. “It’s just a bit of management of Mitch,” Aaron Finch said at the end of day’s play. “Obviously the conditions are pretty hot, so trying to look after the fast bowler. As far as I know he is (okay). He bowled with enough pace today.”

While Australia are confident about Starc pulling through the rest of the Test match, they are unlikely to take a risk with his involvement in the T20Is especially with a home series against India fast-approaching.

Australia will look to manage their pace spearhead’s workload with a World Cup and an Ashes series to be played within the next 12 months. Siddle, who had been viewed as a red-ball specialist, has earned a surprise recall after recently impressing in the Big Bash League for Adelaide Strikers, claiming 11 wickets at an impressive economy of 5.94 in BBL 2017-18.