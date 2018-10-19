Fri October 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan may not approach IMF: PM Imran Khan
Toyota Pakistan raises car prices

Toyota Pakistan raises car prices
Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan

Chinese auto giant Changan International enters Pakistan
Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series

Pakistan bypass Amir for Australia T20 series
Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan

Daesh money trail traced in Pakistan
PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad

PM Imran Khan for stronger bilateral ties with Malaysia; telephones Mahathir Mohamad
Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week
Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse

Kidman reveals she married Cruise for protection from sexual abuse
Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

Sports

SKM
Syed Khalid Mahmood
October 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Babar tops national rankings

KARACHI: Babar Masih has become the top ranked cueist of the country by virtue of winning the recently held Jubilee Insurance Cup Ranking Snooker Championship.

According to the latest ranking chart, announced by Naved Kapadia, Tournament Director, Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), here on Thursday, Babar, ranked second previously, has now moved to the top position.

Hailing from the city of Rawalpindi, Babar was in great form throughout the year and now he is all set to represent the country in the IBSF World Snooker Championship.Muhammad Asif, a former world champion, fell to the second place in the national rankings. He lost the final against Babar in the Jubilee Ranking Cup.

Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir, one of the top cueists of Karachi, jumped to the third position from the sixth place. Majid Ali slipped to the fourth place from the third spot.Muhammad Bilal’s downward journey continued after another unimpressive show in the last event. He went down to the fifth position from the fourth.

Asif Toba, coming from the town of Toba Tek Singh, earned huge ranking points on the basis of his wonderful performance in the last tournament. He came up to the sixth position from the 16th place.

Sharjeel Mahmood and Shahid Aftab are now ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, which make them automatic qualifiers for the next year’s National Championship.Muhammad Ijaz, who had leapfrogged in the national snooker rankings by winning the 10th NBP Ranking Cup Snooker Championship, slumped to the 11th position from the fifth slot.

Unsurprisingly, six of the top eight cueists belong to Punjab. Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir is the lone cueist from Sindh in the elite list which also features Sharjeel Mahmood of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

KPK has greater representation in the rankings between 9 and 16, having Rambail Gul (9th), Aakash Rafique (10th) and Sirbuland Khan (16th).Sultan Muhammad (14th) is the only other cueist from Sindh in the top 16 in which three more cueists are from Punjab: Haris Tahir (12th), Asjad Iqbal (13th) and Muhammad Shahbaz (15th).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Farah Khan fears quick judgment and Twitter trial for Sajid Khan

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!

Twitter erupts with memes after Azhar Ali's amusing run-out ever!
A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

A.R. Rehman hails working with SRK as ‘interesting’

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy news

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out

Don´t just stand there! Azhar expects teasing from son for bizarre run out
After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Kiera Knightley, Kristen Bell calls out Disney movies over wrong messages

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra

After Ranbir, Alia Bhatt hangs around in New York with girlfriend Priyanka Chopra