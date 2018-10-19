Wenger expects to be back in work by January

LONDON: Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger expects to be back in work in the New Year and has fielded enquiries from all over the world, he told German newspaper Bild.

Wenger, who left Arsenal in May after 22 years in charge, said he did not know what his next job would be but he felt rested and ready to work again.“I believe (I will) start again on January 1. I don’t know (where) yet,” the Frenchman told German newspaper Bild in an interview published on Wednesday.

There are associations, national teams, it could be also in Japan,” added the 68-year-old who coached Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight before joining Arsenal.“From my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world.”

Wenger won three Premier League titles at Arsenal but his final years at the north London club were more turbulent.He endured a barrage of criticism from fans and pundits in the latter part of his reign for his tactical approach.