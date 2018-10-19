WI opener Lewis withdraws from India ODI tour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUWAHATI, India: West Indies opener Evin Lewis has withdrawn from the limited-overs leg of the India tour for personal reasons, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has said.
Kieran Powell will replace the 26-year-old batsman in the One-day International squad, while Nicholas Pooran, who last featured for West Indies in 2016, takes his spot in the Twenty20 side.
Lewis’ withdrawal comes as a major blow to the Windies ODI line-up, with Chris Gayle and Andre Russell also not playing in the series.Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy, originally included in just the T20 squad, will also join the 50-overs squad as cover for Alzarri Joseph, who remains under observation until he returns to full fitness.India play five one-dayers against West Indies with the first match on Sunday.
GUWAHATI, India: West Indies opener Evin Lewis has withdrawn from the limited-overs leg of the India tour for personal reasons, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has said.
Kieran Powell will replace the 26-year-old batsman in the One-day International squad, while Nicholas Pooran, who last featured for West Indies in 2016, takes his spot in the Twenty20 side.
Lewis’ withdrawal comes as a major blow to the Windies ODI line-up, with Chris Gayle and Andre Russell also not playing in the series.Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy, originally included in just the T20 squad, will also join the 50-overs squad as cover for Alzarri Joseph, who remains under observation until he returns to full fitness.India play five one-dayers against West Indies with the first match on Sunday.
Comments