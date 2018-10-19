Educational adviser visits IMPCC

Islamabad: The Joint Educational Adviser (JEA) Federal Ministry of Education & Professional Prof. Muhammad Rafiq Tahir visited Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce (IMPCC), H-8/4, here on Thursday, says a press release.

He visited the M.Com. Block and addressed to the newly admitted students in 4-year BS Accounting & Finance Programme. He told the students that he had started his service from this college in 1990 and after that he performed the duties in FDE as director and D.G. Education. Now he is performing his duties as Joint Education Adviser in the Ministry FE&PT but he has an affiliation with this college.

He congratulated the students on getting admission in this prestigious institution. He advised them to be honest with themselves and with the institution. He said that the only way to success is the commitment towards studies. By dedication and devotion the higher goals can be achieved. He also advised that be loyal to your country and work hard to serve the nation in future. He also visited the college hall where monthly tests were in progress.