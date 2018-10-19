Fri October 19, 2018
October 19, 2018

UK police tell websites to patrol sex trafficking

LONDON: British police on Thursday challenged web companies to better patrol the online sex trade after announcing dozens of arrests and the rescue of at least 90 suspected slaves in a crackdown.

The nationwide anti-slavery operation, carried out over two weeks, focused on the use of adult sites by traffickers to advertise their victims, and led to the arrest of 73 people, said the National Crime Agency (NCA), dubbed Britain’s FBI.

From Britain and the United States to the Philippines and India, people are being trafficked online in ever greater numbers, mainly via social media and advertising sites that are failing to deal with the problem, campaigners say.

"Adult service websites ...provide offenders with the ability to easily advertise multiple victims, increase the amount of sexual services victims are forced to provide, and maximise criminal profits," said Tom Dowdall of the NCA. The NCA’s deputy director said the agency was working with the sites to introduce better checks to identify abusive adverts, but that simply closing websites down could drive the traffickers and their victims underground.

"We also want social media companies to do more than just report once they have found something wrong ...because by then it is too late," Dowdall told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Thousands of adverts for sexual services are posted online every month in Britain - where it is legal to buy and sell sex but soliciting and pimping are banned - according to the police.

