Thu October 18, 2018
October 18, 2018

Nation’s sacrifices ensure success in war on terror: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (COAS) said on Wednesday that nation's sacrifices ensured success in war against terrorism.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Italian Defence Minister, Chief of Italian Army and the Secretary General of Defence. ISPR press release quoting a message received from Rome said that discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defence and security cooperation including potential joint initiatives. Italian leadership was highly appreciative of the role played by Pakistan in regional stability and also towards global security. They maintained that Pakistan is well on its way towards a prosperous future and that Italy and Pakistan will benefit by building on the existing relationship between the two countries.

Asked about the success formula in war against terrorism, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said that it was due tothe spirit of sacrifice and support of the nation, especially the people of tribal areas and the families of Shuhada and Ghazis. He said that though the fight is still on, Pakistan has emerged stronger from the tribulations. He said that today’s Pakistan is open to the world and the government is looking for peace within and peace without to provide our people the prosperity they deserve after the difficult times.

During the stay, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was also presented demonstrations of Italian defence capabilities both for land and amphibious operations. He also interacted with representatives of Pakistani community and the Italian defence industry. The COAS returns to Pakistan later tonight after visiting UK and Italy.

